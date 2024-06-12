Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

