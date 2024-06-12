Arve Hanstveit Sells 20,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Energy Recovery by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,085,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 745,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after buying an additional 3,090,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

