Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Announces $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AC opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $735.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

