Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of Assured Guaranty worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after buying an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 158,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AGO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

