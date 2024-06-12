AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

