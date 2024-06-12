ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

