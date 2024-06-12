Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.50. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 656,754 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $26,597.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 898,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $26,597.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 898,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 81,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $50,533.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,829,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,053 shares of company stock worth $94,893. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

