Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $4,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

