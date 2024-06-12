Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlanticus by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlanticus has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $43.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

