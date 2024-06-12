Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Shares Up 0.2%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 1,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Atlanticus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

