ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$44.33 and last traded at C$44.86. 127,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 224,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.29.

ATS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.49.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.72 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

