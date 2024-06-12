AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

