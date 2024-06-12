Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Audacy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 4,429,500 shares traded.

Audacy Trading Down 12.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

