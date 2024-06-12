Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.21.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

