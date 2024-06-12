Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.21.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.1 %

ADSK opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

