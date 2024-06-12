Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.99-8.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

