Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

ADP opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

