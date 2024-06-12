Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.09 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.09 billion and approximately $367.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $33.28 or 0.00047946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,623,403 coins and its circulating supply is 393,277,033 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

