AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.89.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,824,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 19.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

