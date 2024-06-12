Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92,698 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth $207,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

