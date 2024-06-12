Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.33 and last traded at C$10.33. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.41.

Ayala Stock Down 16.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.35.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

