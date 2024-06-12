Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

