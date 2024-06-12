Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402,682 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $39,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

