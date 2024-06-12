Banc of California, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Banc of California has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE BANC opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

