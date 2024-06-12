Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 16,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 31,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

