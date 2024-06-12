Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

