Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 7,465 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

