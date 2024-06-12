Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading Down 4.2%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $48.67. Approximately 123,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,356,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

