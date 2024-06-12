Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lowered by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 26.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.