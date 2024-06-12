Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Barclays PLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 61,810 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 70.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

