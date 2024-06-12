Bokf Na Acquires 6,187 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 670.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

