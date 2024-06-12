Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after buying an additional 679,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,257,000 after purchasing an additional 200,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYK opened at $346.40 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.19 and a 200-day moving average of $329.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

