Bokf Na Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

