Bokf Na Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,108,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 88,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

