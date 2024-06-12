Bokf Na Has $8.87 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

