Bokf Na Has $8.95 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

INTC stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

