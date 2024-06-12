Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 643,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

