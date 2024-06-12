Bokf Na Sells 59 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $6,407,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $536.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.