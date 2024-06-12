Bokf Na Sells 618 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.