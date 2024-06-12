Bokf Na Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,570 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,025,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,638,000 after buying an additional 124,617 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

