Bokf Na Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,305,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $210,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

