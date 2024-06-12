Bokf Na Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,305,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $210,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 2.1 %
Starbucks stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
