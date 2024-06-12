Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Up 2.2%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 17,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 33,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Bon Natural Life Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

