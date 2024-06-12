boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Lowered to GBX 37

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 27.17 ($0.35).

LON BOO opened at GBX 33.98 ($0.43) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.63 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.64. The stock has a market cap of £431.55 million, a P/E ratio of -308.91 and a beta of 1.75.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

