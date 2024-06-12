Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CEO Buys $104,775.00 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Peterson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,743,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,204,152.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Price Performance

BOC stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BOC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 568,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 466,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 444,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 127,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.