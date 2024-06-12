Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 15th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of BYD opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

