BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $43.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Institutional Trading of BP
BP Price Performance
BP stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BP Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
