BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

BRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRCC opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.20. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts anticipate that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.