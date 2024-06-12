Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $153.09 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

