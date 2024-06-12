Broderick Brian C Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 32,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 175,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

