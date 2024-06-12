Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $26.71

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Avantor Trading Down 4.8 %

Avantor stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

